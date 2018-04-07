Oconee Federal Financial (OFED) EVP Sells $50,400.00 in Stock

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) EVP Charles Todd Latiff sold 1,800 shares of Oconee Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OFED stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Oconee Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.53, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of -0.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oconee Federal Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,513 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Oconee Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Oconee Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a stock holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association. Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association is a federally chartered savings and loan association. The Company’s principal business consists of attracting retail deposits from the public in its market area and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and, to a lesser extent, nonresidential mortgage, construction and land, agricultural and other loans.

