Odonate Therapeutics (ODT) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Odonate Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6676843484842 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

ODT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 36,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,051. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $603.21 and a P/E ratio of -9.07.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 128,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,881,889.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $2,273,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 310,000 shares of company stock worth $7,386,567 in the last ninety days.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

