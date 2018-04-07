Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $9,482,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,397 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 783,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 188,049 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $12,876,000 after buying an additional 188,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,568,216 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $28,907.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,374.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shari L. Ballard sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $251,763.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,073.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 356,785 shares of company stock worth $24,999,914. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,298.91, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. analysts expect that Best Buy will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

