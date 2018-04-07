Old National Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:ONB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ONB. BidaskClub upgraded Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Old National Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,585.04, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $18.88.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,590,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,046 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 990,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, provides a range of services, including commercial and consumer loan and depository services, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory and other traditional banking services. The Company focuses on community banking.

