OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Increases Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.2% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $78.43 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $199,285.36, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.88 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.07.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $4,169,406.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $184,922.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

