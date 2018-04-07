UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stake Decreased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,129,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 66,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 77.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,584,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $664,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,661 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,273 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,606,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $483,374,000 after purchasing an additional 591,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,231,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,180. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $164.60 and a 1-year high of $250.79. The firm has a market cap of $221,662.55, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $52.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $2,243,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,771,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,399,220.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total value of $48,024.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,790,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,302,025.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $17,879,199. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $235.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.06.

WARNING: “UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stake Decreased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/olstein-capital-management-l-p-has-5-07-million-position-in-unitedhealth-group-inc-unh-updated.html.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.