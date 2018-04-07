Omicron Market Cap Hits $0.00 (CRYPTO:OMC)

Omicron (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Omicron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Omicron has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Omicron has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Omicron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.92 or 0.01686960 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004563 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015416 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00001081 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00024230 BTC.

Omicron Profile

Omicron is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Omicron’s total supply is 10,140,044 coins. Omicron’s official website is delta.investments. Omicron’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Omicron

Omicron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Omicron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omicron must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omicron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Omicron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omicron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.