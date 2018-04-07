OmiseGO (OMG) Market Capitalization Achieves $978.15 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. OmiseGO has a market cap of $978.15 million and approximately $36.62 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for $9.59 or 0.00136297 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Upbit, Huobi and Coinbene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00018393 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033053 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011667 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005555 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00001123 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000226 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,042,552 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators which enforce behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. “

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, ChaoEX, Upbit, Livecoin, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Bancor Network, EtherDelta, BigONE, COSS, Binance, Coinnest, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Poloniex, Bittrex, Coinbene, HitBTC, Liqui, Bitfinex, Huobi, OKEx, BX Thailand, Exrates, Coinrail, Bit-Z and AEX. It is not currently possible to buy OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

