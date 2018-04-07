Global Brass and Copper (BRSS) and OMNI-LITE INDS CAN (OLNCF) Head-To-Head Survey

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE: BRSS) and OMNI-LITE INDS CAN (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Global Brass and Copper has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMNI-LITE INDS CAN has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Brass and Copper and OMNI-LITE INDS CAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Brass and Copper 3.26% 46.79% 9.61% OMNI-LITE INDS CAN 11.74% 4.38% 3.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Brass and Copper and OMNI-LITE INDS CAN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Brass and Copper $1.56 billion 0.46 $50.90 million $2.78 11.62 OMNI-LITE INDS CAN $7.18 million 1.51 $760,000.00 N/A N/A

Global Brass and Copper has higher revenue and earnings than OMNI-LITE INDS CAN.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Global Brass and Copper and OMNI-LITE INDS CAN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Brass and Copper 0 0 0 0 N/A OMNI-LITE INDS CAN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Global Brass and Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Global Brass and Copper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Global Brass and Copper pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. OMNI-LITE INDS CAN does not pay a dividend. Global Brass and Copper pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Global Brass and Copper beats OMNI-LITE INDS CAN on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Brass and Copper Company Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum. Its products are used in the building and housing, automotive, electronics/electrical components, munitions, and coinage markets. The Chase Brass segment manufactures and supplies brass rods in round, hexagonal, and other shapes for use in the building and housing, transportation, electronics/electrical components, and industrial machinery and equipment markets. The A.J. Oster segment processes and distributes primarily copper, brass, and aluminum sheets, strips, and coated products for use in the building and housing, automotive, and electronics/electrical components markets. The company sells its products under the Olin Brass, Chase Brass, A.J. Oster, Green Dot, and Eco Brass brands through its direct mill sales, distribution network, and third-party distributors. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

OMNI-LITE INDS CAN Company Profile

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. develops, produces, and markets specialized metal matrix composite, aluminum, carbon, and stainless steel alloy products to Fortune 500 companies. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components and jet engine components for the aerospace industry; transmission valves and airbag retainer rivets for the automotive industry; inventory control cups and other components for inventory control systems for the commercial industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry. The company also distributes its track spikes online. It serves customers primarily in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Brass and Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Brass and Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.