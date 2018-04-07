Omni Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $12.11 million and $35,444.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be bought for $21.59 or 0.00313971 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.13 or 0.01717460 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007554 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004666 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015501 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001064 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00022740 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 617,153 coins and its circulating supply is 560,837 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex and C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

