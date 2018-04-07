OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 36,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,301. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $7.85.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13).

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 3,968,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoCyte stock. Broadwood Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,596,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the quarter. OncoCyte comprises 4.5% of Broadwood Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Broadwood Capital Inc. owned approximately 11.48% of OncoCyte worth $27,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer.

