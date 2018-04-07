Onex Co. (ONEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$103.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ONEX shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$105.00 price target on Onex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Onex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$106.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC cut their target price on Onex from C$103.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Onex from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Onex from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Onex stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$92.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,369. Onex has a fifty-two week low of C$85.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

