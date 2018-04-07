onG.social (ONG) Trading Down 18.7% This Week

onG.social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One onG.social token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00001316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, Bancor Network and ForkDelta. During the last seven days, onG.social has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. onG.social has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $938.00 worth of onG.social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00676725 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014389 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00177788 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036922 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00053657 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About onG.social

onG.social’s launch date was June 17th, 2017. onG.social’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,661,735 tokens. onG.social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global. onG.social’s official website is ong.social. The Reddit community for onG.social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for onG.social is medium.com/@onG.Social.

onG.social Token Trading

onG.social can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, Bancor Network and Qryptos. It is not possible to buy onG.social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire onG.social must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy onG.social using one of the exchanges listed above.

