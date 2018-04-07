Opal (OPAL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $378.00

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. Opal has a total market capitalization of $404,959.00 and $378.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opal has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Opal coin can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00034928 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00053817 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012041 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00075350 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022859 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00031546 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00393376 BTC.

About Opal

Opal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,146,770 coins. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam. Opal’s official website is www.opal-coin.com.

Opal Coin Trading

Opal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Opal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opal using one of the exchanges listed above.

