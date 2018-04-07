Opal Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (OPAL)

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, Opal has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Opal coin can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Opal has a total market cap of $387,403.00 and $366.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00035489 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053423 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012060 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00077925 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00022292 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030941 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00401035 BTC.

Opal Profile

Opal (CRYPTO:OPAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,146,698 coins. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam. The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com.

Buying and Selling Opal

Opal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Opal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opal must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

