OPKO Health (OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 10,000 Shares

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,974,090.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 153,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $459,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 80,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 26,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $82,940.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $81,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 30,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 40,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00.

On Thursday, March 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 61,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $202,520.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 75,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 364,800 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,512.00.

Shares of OPK stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.07. 3,195,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,795.91, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.56. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 28.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $193.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.44 million. analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised OPKO Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut OPKO Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

