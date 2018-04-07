CVS Health (CVS) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 333.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 330.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in CVS Health by 119.6% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65,599.64, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.81.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CVS Health (CVS) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/oppenheimer-co-inc-buys-7111-shares-of-cvs-health-corp-cvs-updated.html.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.