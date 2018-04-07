Recro Pharma (REPH) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on REPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. CIBC began coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.21.

REPH stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.51, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Recro Pharma has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $12.23.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.22. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 69.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million. research analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $2,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPH. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth about $169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 183.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 455.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 42.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing products for hospitals and ambulatory care settings that is developing non-opioid products for treatment of serious acute pain. The Company’s lead product candidate is an injectable form of meloxicam.

