Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wells Fargo’s Q1 2018 Earnings (WFC)

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo’s Q2 2018 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

WFC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wells Fargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Wells Fargo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

NYSE:WFC opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $258,081.95, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 billion. Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Wells Fargo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Wells Fargo news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 53,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,407 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo by 96.8% in the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 62,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 30,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo by 5.0% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 554,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,614 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

