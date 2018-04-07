Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 337.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $154.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41,160.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $178.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $651.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.49 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $336,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 99,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total transaction of $15,630,395.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,747,511.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,147 shares of company stock valued at $55,123,669 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

