Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) Shares Sold by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Cray were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRAY. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cray by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,475,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,699,000 after purchasing an additional 590,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cray by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,264,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,042,000 after purchasing an additional 304,378 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,445,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cray by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 693,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,782,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cray stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $825.70, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.49. Cray has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $26.65.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. Cray had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. Cray’s revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. analysts forecast that Cray will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cray news, SVP Michael Charles Piraino sold 18,900 shares of Cray stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $415,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,046.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Ungaro sold 80,000 shares of Cray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $1,771,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,462.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,539 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRAY. BidaskClub lowered Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Cray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cray in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $30.00 target price on Cray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) Shares Sold by OppenheimerFunds Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/oppenheimerfunds-inc-lowers-stake-in-cray-inc-cray-updated-updated.html.

Cray Profile

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Cray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.