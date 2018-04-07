Equity Residential (EQR) Shares Bought by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,548,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Equity Residential by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,461,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,438 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in Equity Residential by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,708,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,935,000 after purchasing an additional 744,642 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Equity Residential by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,340,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,263,000 after purchasing an additional 365,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,016,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,769,000 after buying an additional 341,071 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $26,122.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David S. Santee sold 5,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $325,168.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,077 shares of company stock valued at $819,000. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $61.00 target price on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.82.

Shares of EQR opened at $63.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23,249.91, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $70.46.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $630.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.01%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,611 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

