OptiNose (OPTN) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.12

News coverage about OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OptiNose earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.3407323385151 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OPTN shares. Piper Jaffray set a $28.00 price target on shares of OptiNose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OptiNose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 16.13. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.98 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). sell-side analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller purchased 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $93,903.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/optinose-optn-given-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-0-12.html.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat, or ENT, and allergy specialists. The Company’s products candidates include XHANCE (Nasal Polyps), XHANCE (Chornic Sinusitis) OPN-300, OPN-021, and other.

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.