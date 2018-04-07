Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Orion Energy Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.33.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. sell-side analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott A. Green acquired 50,000 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 375,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,641.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 141,681 shares of company stock valued at $124,052 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orion Energy Systems stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,267,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 239,596 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 18.21% of Orion Energy Systems worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

