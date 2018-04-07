Orlycoin (ORLY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Orlycoin (CURRENCY:ORLY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. Orlycoin has a total market cap of $34,829.00 and $0.00 worth of Orlycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orlycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Orlycoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Firecoin (FIRE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00017866 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dubstep (DUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Orlycoin

ORLY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2015. Orlycoin’s total supply is 36,646,779 coins. Orlycoin’s official website is www.orlycoin.com.

Buying and Selling Orlycoin

Orlycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Orlycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orlycoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orlycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

