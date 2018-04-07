Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Position Cut by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,864 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,233 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 42.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 126.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Shares of ORA opened at $55.79 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.45 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $2,877.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. The Company designs, develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. Its equipment manufacturing operations are located in Israel. It conducts its business activities in two business segments: Electricity segment and Product segment.

