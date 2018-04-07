AT&T (NYSE:T) Stake Decreased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T (NYSE:T) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. RFG Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 184.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 43,101 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.5% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 45,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 73,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.63. 25,108,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,540,180. AT&T has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $221,863.45, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $41.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John Donovan bought 27,997 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.68 per share, for a total transaction of $998,932.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,477.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $90,457.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,059.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vetr upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.60 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.83 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.90 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

