Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock opened at C$12.34 on Friday. Osisko gold royalties has a one year low of C$11.90 and a one year high of C$17.58.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.00 million. Osisko gold royalties had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 58.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$19.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.60 to C$15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.61.

In other news, insider Elif Lévesque purchased 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.35 per share, with a total value of C$49,955.75. Also, Director Sean Roosen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,800.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,445 shares of company stock worth $129,306 over the last ninety days.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (Osisko) is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of acquiring and managing precious metal and other interests in Canada and across the world. The Company’s assets include the Canadian Malartic mine, located in Malartic, Quebec and Eleonore mine, located in the James Bay area in Quebec.

