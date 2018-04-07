OST (OST) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. OST has a total market cap of $41.92 million and $2.19 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Binance and Gate.io. In the last week, OST has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00672651 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00177585 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036678 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00054444 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

OST Profile

OST’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,348,308 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official website is ost.com.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Binance and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to purchase OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

