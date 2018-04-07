OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 211,488 Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 211,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000. Vistra Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in Vistra Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 356,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

VST stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,830.31 and a P/E ratio of 20.50.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Vistra Energy had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. equities analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp, formerly TCEH Corp. is a holding company. The Company is an energy company, which is focused on energy and power generation markets through operation as a generator and retailer of electricity in Texas market. Its portfolio of businesses consists primarily of Luminant and TXU Energy.

