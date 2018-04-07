OTA Financial Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 26,434 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.12% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 152,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000.

HYI opened at $14.60 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $16.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a $0.0885 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd.

