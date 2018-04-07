OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $278,000 in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) Stock

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,175,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,264 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,445,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,761,000 after acquiring an additional 234,601 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,715,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,497,000 after acquiring an additional 79,381 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 666,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 70,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 117,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 47,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation. The Trust has investments in industries, such as oil, gas and consumable fuels; real estate investment trusts; auto components; automobiles; banks; aerospace and defense; air freight and logistics; beverages; airlines; biotechnology; building products; capital markets; chemicals; containers and packaging; communications equipment; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; electronic equipment, instruments and components; industrial conglomerates; insurance; Internet software and services; household durables; media; household products; independent power and renewable electricity producers, and metals and mining.

