OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys Shares of 32,185 Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd (PCI)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd (NYSE:PCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCI. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd by 10,463.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 394,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 390,596 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,448,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 266,044 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 697,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after acquiring an additional 165,400 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 858,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 141,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,350,000.

NYSE:PCI opened at $23.35 on Friday. Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%.

About Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund, formerly PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income and capital appreciation is the secondary objective. It will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of mortgage-related securities and other debt instruments of varying maturities.

