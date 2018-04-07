Otonomy (OTIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have $4.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray raised Otonomy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Otonomy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 387,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,431. The company has a market cap of $125.37, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.13. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a negative net margin of 7,292.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Otonomy by 2,178.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Otonomy by 722.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 31,620 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Otonomy by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 53,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

