Otter Creek Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Citigroup (C)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC cut its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,955 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 1.5% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $4,098,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 712,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,037,000 after buying an additional 78,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $559,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $180,470.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday. UBS raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.69.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

