Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Owens Corning (OC) Stock Price

News coverage about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Owens Corning earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 46.7468229269974 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Owens Corning stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.89. 1,156,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,338. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,111.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. Owens Corning had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

In other news, insider Arnaud Genis sold 59,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,841,874.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

