Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 496,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 636.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 72,551 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 316,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,566 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,714,000 after acquiring an additional 222,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Zelman & Associates lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Owens Corning to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

OC stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,064.95, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $96.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Arnaud Genis sold 59,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,841,874.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $92,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/owens-corning-oc-shares-bought-by-advisor-group-inc-updated-updated.html.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.