Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (ORM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Owens Realty Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

ORM stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. Owens Realty Mortgage has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $18.72.

Owens Realty Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter. Owens Realty Mortgage had a negative net margin of 114.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%.

Owens Realty Mortgage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Owens Realty Mortgage stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Owens Realty Mortgage were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Owens Realty Mortgage Company Profile

Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc is a specialty finance company that focuses on the origination, investment and management of commercial real estate loans, primarily in the Western United States. The Company’s segments include commercial real estate, residential real estate and land loans. The Company provides short-term loans to small and middle-market investors and developers that require speed and flexibility.

