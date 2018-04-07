Pacific Rim Cobalt (CNSX:BOLT) Director Ranjeet Sundher purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,250.00.

Ranjeet Sundher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, Ranjeet Sundher purchased 12,500 shares of Pacific Rim Cobalt stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,750.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Ranjeet Sundher bought 50,000 shares of Pacific Rim Cobalt stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

BOLT stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.50. 435,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,200. Pacific Rim Cobalt has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$1.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pacific Rim Cobalt (BOLT) Director Ranjeet Sundher Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/pacific-rim-cobalt-bolt-director-ranjeet-sundher-purchases-25000-shares-of-stock.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Rim Cobalt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Rim Cobalt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.