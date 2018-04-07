Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Receives $126.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.90.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

PKG stock opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10,633.22, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $131.13.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is a producer of containerboard products and uncoated freesheet. The Company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment produces a range of corrugated packaging products. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers and pressure sensitive papers.

