Paddy Power Betfair PLC (PPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 135 ($1.90) per share on Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This is an increase from Paddy Power Betfair’s previous dividend of $65.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:PPB traded down GBX 25 ($0.35) on Friday, hitting GBX 6,970 ($97.84). The stock had a trading volume of 254,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,747. Paddy Power Betfair has a 1-year low of GBX 6,572.50 ($92.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,967 ($125.87).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($105.28) target price on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($112.30) target price on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 8,700 ($122.12) to GBX 7,800 ($109.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 7,500 ($105.28) to GBX 7,200 ($101.07) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a report on Friday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paddy Power Betfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,852.50 ($110.23).

Paddy Power Betfair Company Profile

Paddy Power Betfair plc, formerly Paddy Power plc, is an Ireland-based public online betting and gaming company. The Company operates through Online (ex Australia), Online Australia, UK Retail, Irish Retail, and Telephone segments. The Company offers sports betting and gaming, which include gaming machines, games, casino, bingo and poker, and business-to-business (B2B) services.

