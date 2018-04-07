PageGroup (PAGE) Given Buy Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PageGroup (LON:PAGE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

PAGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PageGroup to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Investec lifted their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 450 ($6.32) to GBX 480 ($6.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 540 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($8.42) and gave the company an add rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 442 ($6.20) price target on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 430 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($7.02) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PageGroup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 505.77 ($7.10).

Shares of LON:PAGE traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 541.50 ($7.60). The company had a trading volume of 814,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,502. PageGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 414.50 ($5.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 566 ($7.94).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.63%.

In other PageGroup news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 22,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($7.51), for a total transaction of £118,807.45 ($166,770.70).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/pagegroup-page-given-buy-rating-at-kepler-capital-markets.html.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in the United States and internationally. It offers recruitment services for executive, second/third job, technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis.

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.