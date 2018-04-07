PageGroup (PAGE) Given Neutral Rating at UBS

UBS reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PageGroup (LON:PAGE) in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered PageGroup to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Investec increased their target price on PageGroup from GBX 450 ($6.32) to GBX 480 ($6.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Numis Securities increased their target price on PageGroup from GBX 540 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($8.42) and gave the company an add rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 442 ($6.20) target price on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PageGroup from GBX 430 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($7.02) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 505.77 ($7.10).

Shares of PageGroup stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 541.50 ($7.60). The stock had a trading volume of 814,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,502. PageGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 414.50 ($5.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 566 ($7.94).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.63%.

In other PageGroup news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 22,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($7.51), for a total transaction of £118,807.45 ($166,770.70).

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/pagegroup-page-given-neutral-rating-at-ubs.html.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in the United States and internationally. It offers recruitment services for executive, second/third job, technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis.

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.