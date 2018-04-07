Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Holdings in NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 751.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total transaction of $2,896,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 13,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $2,077,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,245 shares of company stock valued at $9,783,623 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $162.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $128.31 and a 52 week high of $164.71. The firm has a market cap of $76,423.98, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.27%.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.80.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

