Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,557. The company has a market capitalization of $2,475.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.28. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $226.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.17 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 15.02%. equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,174,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,381 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $8,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $7,996,000. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 770,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 466,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 16.8% during the third quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,586,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,106,000 after purchasing an additional 372,424 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

