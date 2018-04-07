Pandacoin (PND) Achieves Market Cap of $6.67 Million

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Pandacoin has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $4,775.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pandacoin has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FORCE (FOR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000788 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000640 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pandacoin’s official website is digitalpandacoin.org.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

