Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -0.10

Headlines about Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Panera Bread earned a news impact score of -0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.2642088599717 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

PNRA stock remained flat at $$314.93 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Panera Bread has a 1-year low of $185.69 and a 1-year high of $316.21.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/panera-bread-pnra-earns-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-10-updated-updated.html.

About Panera Bread

Panera Bread Company is a food service company. The Company is a national bakery-cafe concept. As of December 27, 2016, the Company operated 2,036 own and franchise-operated bakery-cafe locations in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and Ontario, Canada. It operates through three segments: Company bakery-cafe operations, franchise operations, and fresh dough and other product operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Panera Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panera Bread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.