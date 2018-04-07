Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc. (FRSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) to announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Papa Murphy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.00. Papa Murphy’s posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa Murphy’s will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Papa Murphy’s.

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 million. Papa Murphy’s had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Papa Murphy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp bought 58,438 shares of Papa Murphy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $286,930.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 292,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,307 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Papa Murphy’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa Murphy’s by 2.9% during the third quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 546,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,343 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Murphy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa Murphy’s by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 31,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Murphy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Papa Murphy’s stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 39,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,763. The company has a market capitalization of $82.48, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. Papa Murphy’s has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.80.

About Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take ?N' Bake pizza stores. As of May 10, 2017, it operated approximately 1,500 stores franchised and corporate-owned pizza stores in 39 states, Canada, and United Arab Emirates. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

