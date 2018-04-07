ParallelCoin (DUO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $124,189.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00005639 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $124,189.00 and $145.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.27 or 0.01690030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007673 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004603 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015460 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00001082 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00024230 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

