Critical Contrast: Saratoga Resources (OTCMKTS:SARA) vs. Paramount Resources (PRMRF)

Saratoga Resources (OTCMKTS: SARA) and Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Saratoga Resources and Paramount Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saratoga Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paramount Resources $378.91 million 4.01 $141.41 million N/A N/A

Paramount Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Saratoga Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Saratoga Resources and Paramount Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saratoga Resources N/A N/A N/A Paramount Resources 37.59% -1.09% -0.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Saratoga Resources and Paramount Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saratoga Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Paramount Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Saratoga Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Saratoga Resources has a beta of 15.05, suggesting that its stock price is 1,405% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Resources has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Saratoga Resources

Saratoga Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its properties consist of approximately 51,500 acres under leases, including 31,700 acres gross/net located in the transitional coastline in protected in-bay environments on parish and state leases in south Louisiana; and 19,800 acres gross/net under federal leases in the shallow Gulf of Mexico shelf. As of December 31, 2014, the company had proved reserves of 10.2 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe), including 5.8 million barrels of oil (MMBbls), and 26.6 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas; and 25.9 MMBoe comprising of 10.4 MMBbls, and 93.2 Bcf of natural gas. Saratoga Resources, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. is an energy company. The Company explores and develops unconventional and conventional petroleum and natural gas prospects, including long-term unconventional exploration and pre-development projects, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s segments include Principal Properties, Strategic Investments and Corporate. The Principal Properties segment includes the Company’s Corporate Operating Units (COUs), which are involved in the exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil. The Strategic investments include investments in other entities; investments in exploration and development stage assets, including oil sands and carbonate bitumen interests, and prospective shale gas acreage in the Liard and Horn River Basin, and drilling rigs owned by its subsidiary, Fox Drilling Limited Partnership (Fox Drilling). Fox Drilling owns seven triple-sized rigs.

